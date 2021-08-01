VIDEO: Bourbon Street shooting wounds 5, police detain 1: NOPD

An NOPD statement said five people were wounded, and an individual was detained.

NEW ORLEANS — Five people were wounded by gunfire in a French Quarter shooting Sunday morning, a statement from police said. Police have detained a person in the course of the investigation.

Video from a post on Twitter shows crowds at that intersection running away after gunshots rang in the air.

The shooting happened near Bourbon and Orleans Streets, about two blocks from Jackson Square, NOPD Public Affairs reported around 3 a.m.

Investigators with the New Orleans Police Department responded to the shooting and were at the scene, the statement said.

No further information is available as of now but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

As NOPD's investigation remains ongoing, but police are willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867