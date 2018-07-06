NEW ORLEANS -- A Baton Rouge man was charged Thursday with the fatal beating of an elderly man on St. Charles Avenue earlier this year.

An Orleans Parish grand jury charged Garrett Ward, 25, with second-degree murder in the death of 60-year-old Arnold Jackson.

Ward is accused of punching and kicking Jackson about 1:30 a.m. on Jan. 6 in the 2000 block of St. Charles Avenue. Jackson died from his injuries on Jan. 18.

Police arrested Ward after two witnesses identified him as the man who attacked Jackson. One witness told police Ward appeared drunk when he attacked Jackson seemingly for no reason.

According to the Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office, the witness said Ward lunged at Jackson who was “casually walking down the street minding his own business.”

Jackson’s family told WWL-TV after his death that Ward was attacking a woman when Jackson stepped in to try to help her. Police later found Ward in the upper levels of a nearby parking garage.

The DA’s office said Ward has been free since he posted a $250,000 bond but is expected to surrender. His new bond was set at $1 million following the indictment.

Ward faces a mandatory life sentence if convicted of second-degree murder.

