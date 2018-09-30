A portion of a water system that serves south Bossier Parish has tested positive for a brain-eating amoeba, according to the operator of the water system.

Andy Freeman, the operator of Sligo Water System, said residents from Highway 71 to Red Chute Bayou along Sligo Road may be affected.

The Louisiana Department of Health conducted a random test of the system last week and notified the system of the positive result on Friday, Freeman said.

Sligo had purchased the water that tested positive for the amoeba from Bossier City. Sligo has disconnected from Bossier City water and is now using well water to supply those customers, Freeman said.

Other Sligo testing sites did not have the amoeba, Freeman said.

Sligo already was concerned about chlorine levels, so it began flushing the affected portion of the water Wednesday, Freeman said. The water system has been instructed to initiate a free chlorine burn for the next 60 days.

The state has not issued a boil order, Freeman said.

The amoeba, naegleria fowleri, is commonly found in warm freshwater and soil. It usually infects people when it enters the body through the nose and later the brain. You cannot get infected by swallowing the water.

Attempts to contact Traci Landry, a Bossier City Spokesperson, was not successful before publication.

Sligo normally serves water users with well water but, Freeman said, dry conditions had prompted it to buy Bossier City water.

