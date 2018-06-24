At the Norman Mayer Library in Gentilly, a group of people gathered to learn more about breast and prostate cancer.

It might seem like a simple meeting, but to Jean Benjamin Vappie, it could be life-changing.

“It's important and it’s a work of the heart,” she said.

This is the first of three seminars put on by the Benjamin and Yancy Foundation to help teach people about cancer.

“Early detection is the key. if you can detect the cancer early on, then you can do something about it, you can get surgery, you can have treatment, and hopefully continue to survive,” she said.

It’s something that is close to her heart. She lost her mother, her aunt and is a two-time survivor herself. Vappie’s co-founder, Elizabeth Ann Bridges says the point of the workshop is to educate people in the city.

“People need to know they need to be their own advocate. You can't depend on your doctor or anything to control their own health. You need to become more knowledgeable,” Bridges said.

And Vappie said that applies to everyone, no matter how busy you are.

“I think, as always, we put our health on the back burner to take care of our families, but it's so important to pay attention of your body and any changes that are going on in your body,” Vappie said.

The next workshop will be held on September 29 at the Rosa Keller Library in Broadmoor from 10 a.m. to noon. The third and final workshop will be help in Treme in November.

