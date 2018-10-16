The Brees Dream Foundation is hosting a contest for fans for a chance to win one of the footballs from Drew Brees’ record-breaking night when the Saints dominated the Washington Redskins.

For a $10 minimum donation to the foundation, fans can enter to win a ball from the big night that has also been autographed by Brees.

All of the funds raised from the contest will help provide resources for first responders and those affected by Hurricane Michael.

The more fans want to donate, they will get more entries for a chance to win.

