Local breweries join national Black is Beautiful movement

NEW ORLEANS — Many breweries across the world have joined calls for racial justice by doing what they do best, making beer. The movement which was crafted at a brewery in San Antonio has gone global and includes multiple breweries in New Orleans.

"We just had our four year anniversary in April," said Abby Perkins, the Urban South marketing director.

Urban South Brewery is known for its beers.

"Right now we have seven pour beers, and we have a whole slew of taproom beers we've been doing too," said Perkins. "One thing we're doing that's pretty fun is we created a Snoball Juice IPA.

However, a new one in the works is being crafted with a purpose.

"This beer, for us, took 3-4 weeks," said Perkins. "It's incredible to see everyone galvanize around something like this."

It's called Black is Beautiful, a beer launched by one man out of Texas as his way of fighting for social justice after George Floyd's death. After sharing the recipe online and challenging other breweries to join in, more than 900 in 17 countries signed up, making their version of the rich, dark beer.

"The bedrock of craft beers is to serve your community, and right now, the community that needs to be served is our black community in America," said Perkins. "The systemic racism and injustices they're facing is what we all need to be focusing our attention to."

Urban South is one of at least nine breweries in New Orleans participating. Each said it will be giving sales of the beer to a local non-profit of their choice.

"I hope that people are asking who we're donating too because all the proceeds from this are going to the Youth Empowerment Project," said Perkins. "They're right down the street, and the work that they're doing is to make sure our youth have the tools for success in the future. And ultimately one of the tools for success if equality for all and justice for all."

The beer will be sold Wednesday at Urban South starting at 5:30 p.m.

"Sure it's just beer, but beer is so much more than the liquid. It's the environment and the moment, and it's a celebration," she said.

A celebration they hope will raise awareness and inspire change.

NOLA Brewing, Dixie Beer and others are participating. Urban South's Black is Beautiful beer incorporates coffee and coconut.

