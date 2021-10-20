CBS: Suspected human remains found in Carlton Reserve area amid search for Brian Laundrie

The adjacent Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park once again is closed to the public.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Sarasota County medical examiner responded Wednesday to the vast Carlton Reserve wilderness region, where the search for Brian Laundrie has been ongoing for weeks.

A law enforcement official tells CBS News that suspected human remains have been found.

The adjacent Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, which only reopened to the public Tuesday following a month-long closure, has been shut down once more by law enforcement.

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta, went to the park Wednesday morning. Their lawyer, Steven Bertolino, said the FBI and North Port Police Department had been contacted Tuesday night and informed the couple intended to help search for their son.

"After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found," Bertolino told 10 Tampa Bay. "As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of the area."

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office confirmed it had sent a K-9 cadaver unit to assist North Port police and other law enforcement agencies in the search. The FBI's Tampa field office has since confirmed an evidence response team was processing the scene.

Asked if Brian had been found dead or if human remains had definitely been located, Bertolino replied "no comment."

Laundrie's parents have since returned home.

Brian Laundrie, 24, is considered a person of interest in his fiancée's disappearance.

He and 22-year-old Gabby Petito set out on a cross-country road trip in July in a van that police say was later discovered at the home of Laundrie and his parents in North Port, Florida, where Petito lived.

She did not return with him.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, the North Port Police Department, FBI and agency partners began searching for Brian Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve. His family said detectives believe he entered the expansive area a few days earlier. The area has more than 80 miles of hiking trails.

The next Sunday, a body was found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. Days later, authorities positively identified the remains to be Petito.

The coroner's office determined Petito's manner of death was homicide while the autopsy revealed she was killed by "manual strangulation." It was estimated that Petito had died three to four weeks before her body was found.

Law enforcement had largely scaled back its search for Brian Laundrie at the reserve, with North Port police saying that they "have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there." That has since changed.

An arrest warrant for bank fraud continues to hang over Brian Laundrie, whose whereabouts remain unknown.