Bridge on N. Claiborne Avenue to close this weekend

The closure will affect both directions of travel and will last from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m..
Credit: Google Maps

NEW ORLEANS — The Judge Seeber Bridge on LA 39 (N. Claiborne Avenue Bridge) will be closed to vehicular traffic only on Saturday, October 23, 2021 and Sunday, October 24, 2021.  The closure will affect both directions of travel and will last from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.  Crews will be making repairs to the bridge, weather permitting.

Alternate Routes: 

Westbound: If you're going westbound, you can take a right on Poland Avenue, then take a left on St. Claude Avenue and go over the St. Claude Avenue bridge.

Eastbound: If you're going eastbound, you can take a left on Caffin Avenue, then take a right on St. Claude Avenue and go over the St. Claude Avenue bridge. 

