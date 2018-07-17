Two women, who wanted to remain anonymous, live about a block from each other in the Broadmoor neighborhood. Both women say whenever they're expecting money in the mail, it never makes it to their door.

"My boyfriend and I were both expecting debit cards in the mail and those debit cards never arrived," one resident said.

"It just hasn't been coming," another resident added. "I've been checking the mailbox every day and there's no mail. I've been expecting mail but I just never seem to get it. Like my letter from the social security office."

WWL-TV happened to be at the homes when the mail person arrived.

"Do you have any of the mail that we still haven't gotten since July 5th?" the resident asked. The mail person replied, "No."

The resident says she hasn't received mail in two weeks, including a check that she's been waiting for.

"I'm waiting for a check, my boyfriend is waiting for a check," the resident told the mail person. The mail person asked if she called the post office. "I did, they said that they couldn't find it," the resident said.

WWL-TV reached out to the Carrollton Street Station as well, which provides mail service to Broadmoor. A customer relations coordinator says she will be in touch with the residents, get item numbers from them for the missing mail and see if she can find it. But the residents say they've already been forced to make other plans since they don't trust important items in the mail to make it to the address.

"I've had to put off work that I was doing because I've had to have the people void that check, send me another one and send it to an address on the West Bank," the resident said.

Until the post office works it out, the resident says all her important mail will get delivered outside the city.

