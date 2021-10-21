Brossett suspends campaign to enter rehab center

The City Councilman released a statement Thursday morning that said he will complete his current term as the Councilman for District D.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilman Jared Brossett has suspended his political campaign for City Councilman at-Large four days after he was found intoxicated behind the steering wheel of a running car near Elysian Fields and the 610.

His name will still be on the ballot and votes for Brossett will still be counted.

The City Councilman released a statement Thursday morning that said he will complete his current term as the Councilman for District D. He had reached the term limit in that district, so this will be his final time serving in that position on the New Orleans City Council.

"I will complete my term as Councilman for District D. Over the next few weeks, my staff will ensure continuity in constituent services, and upon my return, I will shepherd a smooth transition," Brossett wrote. "With God’s grace, I will get well and hopefully serve you again."

Just blocks away from where he was arrested for the same crime in 2020, Brossett was found in the parking lot of a gas station in the 3000 block of Elysian Fields.

Since his arrest Monday, Brossett has seen consequences. Brossett's fellow New Orleans Councilpersons voted to remove him from his chair at the head of the budget committee Thursday morning.

Brossett was a no-show at the Thursday city council meeting and many of the ordinances he put up for the meeting were shelved for later consideration.

He was also absent from the Wednesday night debate held for the candidates up for election on Nov. 13.

Kristin Palmer, who exchanged endorsements with Brossett for the At-Large council seat their both running for, said that she stands by that endorsement.

"I’m proud to have Jared’s endorsement because I believe that we are all better than our worst moments," Palmer said. "Jared is going to get better. And I hope that while he’s in rehab, he’ll remember that there are thousands of people praying for him and wishing him well. And that includes me."

Here is a copy of Brossett's statement: