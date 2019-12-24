NEW ORLEANS —

The LSU Tigers arrived in Atlanta last night.. to get ready for Saturday’s peach bowl against Oklahoma, and the two quarterbacks have a lot in common.

The new college football transfer rules really have changed college football. Joe Burrow was a backup at Ohio, and Jalen Hurts was a backup at Alabama.

Both Burrow and Hurts were chosen to be Heisman Trophy finalists, and both quarterbacks have their team in the College Football Playoffs.

Justin Feilds, Ohio State’s quarterback, also began his career at a different college. He was at Georgia first, so that makes three — three of the four College Football Playoff quarterbacks were transfers.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrate after the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Georgia, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Atlanta. LSU won 37-10. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The two transfer quarterbacks in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl are largely responsible for their respective team's success, and Burrow will go down as LSU’s best quarterback ever.

WWL-TV staff will head to Atlanta on Thursday, and the “Eye on the Tigers” pregame special will air 6:30 p.m. Friday to get Tiger fans ready for the Saturday Game.