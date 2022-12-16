RTA makes temporary changes to service to accommodate Jingle on the Boulevard Parade

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announces temporary service changes to accommodate Saturday’s Jingle on the Boulevard Parade.
RTA officials say beginning at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 17, there will be temporary adjustments to several bus routes due to the Jingle on the Boulevard Parade.
Riders should prepare for detours on the following bus routes:
9 – Broad-Napoleon
61 – Lake Forest-Village de L’Est
62 – Morrison
66 – Hayne Loop
67 – Michoud Loop
68 – Little Woods
Service should return to normal operation on all routes a few hours after the parade has ended. For detours and more information regarding the service changes, visit norta.com or call RIDELINE at 504-248-3900.
