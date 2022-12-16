x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

RTA makes temporary changes to service to accommodate Jingle on the Boulevard Parade

Normal operation will resume a fews hours after the parade ends.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority announces temporary service changes to accommodate Saturday’s Jingle on the Boulevard Parade.

RTA officials say beginning at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 17, there will be temporary adjustments to several bus routes due to the Jingle on the Boulevard Parade.

Riders should prepare for detours on the following bus routes:

9 – Broad-Napoleon   

61 – Lake Forest-Village de L’Est   

62 – Morrison   

66 – Hayne Loop   

67 – Michoud Loop   

68 – Little Woods   

Service should return to normal operation on all routes a few hours after the parade has ended. For detours and more information regarding the service changes, visit norta.com or call RIDELINE at 504-248-3900.

Click here to report a typo.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Before You Leave, Check This Out