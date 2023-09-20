Bus driver strike leaves thousands of students stranded

Ascension Parish bus drivers are fed up with the lack of air conditioning on buses

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Thousands of students were left at their bus stops on Wednesday morning, after bus drivers failed to show up on their routes during a bus driver strike.

Bus drivers are fed up with the lack of air conditioning on buses, their strike impacting about 2,340 students.

Parents were notified Tuesday evening by school officials, saying some of its drivers may not show up Wednesday morning.

The Ascension Parish School Board said they were working to accommodate students and 75% of the buses were running their routes. They offered students a one-hour grace period, along with options for parents to bring their children to school or participate in virtual learning at home.

To address the major concern of bus drivers, the district voted to hire a company to take on the air conditioning project, and will authorize a “request for proposals”, according to our partners at WBRZ.