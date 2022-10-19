Mid-City restaurant grapples with crime concerns after employee was killed

A sign outside a local Jimmy John's said the restaurant is cutting its hours as a result of “recent events that have affected our staff.”

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — A sign on the door of Jimmy John’s on North Carrollton in New Orleans’ Mid-City neighborhood, let customers know that the sandwich shop was now closing at 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

The sign also said the restaurant is cutting its hours as a result of “recent events that have affected our staff.”

That recent event -- a shooting that killed 17-year-old employee James Kelly on the night of Oct. 7, in the restaurant parking lot.

Jimmy John’s customers like, Jonathan Giepert, said it’s a shame the business must close early to protect its workers.

“I just think they really don’t have a choice; you have to do whatever you can to make sure your employees are safe," Giepert said. “You would just hate to see something like that happen again.”

“It’s a shame people invest in the community only to be basically run out of business by people who don’t have any hope,” Lemieux, another customer said.

The restaurant manager told us this Jimmy John’s location will remain closed on the weekend, at least for now.

This part of Mid-City has seen more than two dozen violent crimes since the beginning of the year including murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and armed carjacking.

That includes the fatal carjacking and dragging of 73-year-old Linda Fricke in March.

“I think the fact that it’s become more brazen, I think that is definitely starting to concern citizens, especially in this area which kind of traditionally not been a crime zone issue,” Giepert said.

Diane Talton said when she’s out, she keeps her head on a swivel.

"I got to be careful and look around everywhere I go because that’s what they look for, for you to be so busy that you’re not paying attention to your surroundings,” Talton said.

WWL-TV reached out to the Jimmy John’s for comment.

A company spokesman said the local franchise group did not wish to participate in an interview but confirmed the early closing.