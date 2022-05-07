BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana’s longest-serving state fire marshal is stepping down.
Butch Browning is leaving office to become executive director of the National Association of State Fire Marshals later this month, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Browning was first appointed in 2008 and served under two, two-term governors.
Edwards' Wednesday announcement credits Browning with implementing higher safety standards for building and construction, improved arson abatement across the state and development of “a robust, responsive, and recognized Urban Search and Rescue program.”
The governor’s office said in a news release that State Fire Marshal Deputy Assistant Secretary Daniel H. Wallis will succeed Browning. Wallis’ career dates back to 1980, when he joined the Zachary Fire Department.
