The University of Louisiana at Lafayette staff is searching for monkey that escaped its research facility.

According to a post on the university’s Facebook page, staff at the university’s New Iberia Research Center became aware of the incident Saturday. The monkey escaped due to a “cage failure,” the university says.

The monkey is a 12-pound Rhesus macaque and is a part of a breeding group. The monkey does not carry any transmissible diseases, according to the university. It was last seen on Sunday morning near the Sugarena before going into a nearby wooded area.

The research center's staff is actively working to find and recapture the monkey.

The university advises that although the monkey is used to people, it is not a pet and should not be approached. Anyone who sees the monkey should not attempt to recapture it but should instead call 337-201-0105 or 337-281-4075.

© 2018 WWL