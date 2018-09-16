The Cajun Navy has been instrumental in rescuing people and pets from the flood waters. The group spent Saturday rescuing people who failed to evacuate and rescuing the pets of people who left their dogs and cats behind.

"I think they did about 47 yesterday just getting the people that we could," Admiral of the Louisiana Cajun Navy Clyde Cain said. "We've been able to successfully get a lot of pets, we had a lot of pets sheltered real quick."

A new Louisiana law passed this year makes it illegal to restrain your pet outside during a declared natural disaster or state of emergency. Jordan Dooley with PAWS says pet owners need to have an evacuation plan in place that includes plans for your pet in the event of a weather emergency.

"Making sure you have harnesses, collars, leashes and extra food to be prepared to head out at any time," Dooley said.

Also, make sure your pet is up to date on shots and you have those records available.

Hurricane Florence also disrupted wild animals. The wild horses living in the Outer Banks of North Carolina are safe. Dooley says horses can typically fend for themselves during a natural disaster, as long as they aren't restrained.

"The best thing to do is let them go, putting a horse in a barn if it's storming can be really dangerous and tying them up can be worse because if the flood water rises that horse is still gonna be tied to the ground," Dooley said.

Luckily the Cajun Navy is there to rescue any animals or people left stranded by the storm and more help is on the way.

"Of course there are more animal people coming down it's really awesome to watch everyone come together," Cain said.

The Cajun Navy also has a program in place that allows people to shelter with their pets, so they don't have to leave them behind.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

