The Cajun Navy is getting prepared to head out to South Carolina and Georgia to help people expected to be hit by Hurricane Florence. This is a similar mission that they’ve done in the past - in 2016 for the flooding in Baton Rouge and last year in Texas for Hurricane Harvey.

"Unfortunately a disaster has a way of bringing people together and I think that’s God's way of bringing people back together," volunteer Todd Terrell said.

Monday members of the team are making sure everything is good to go. They’re also collecting donations to help the team out. Everything from food to gas cards, and giving back is personal for two of the volunteers.

"Well since I was homeless while I rebuilt my house in 2016 I wanted to give back," volunteer Sondra Richard said.

"For me personally, having a loss during Katrina, it hardened us to the fact that you have to help everybody," Terrell said.

Pennies to thousands of dollars put in a donation box to help their mission. The Cajun Navy sends out hundreds of boats and hundreds of people. Terrell says their impact is unknown but it’s all about helping people one family at a time.

"The number is insignificant, it’s the fact that we save people, Terrell said.

The Cajun Navy now has 200 people in Georgia and South Carolina. Wednesday more crews are expected to be heading out. The group will be collecting supplies between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. at the Walmart in Baton Rouge on O'Neal Lane ahead of their departure.

