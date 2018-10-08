Saints All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan took to Twitter Friday morning following President Donald Trump's Tweets regarding players who are protesting during the National Anthem.

Trump took notice of a small number of players who protested during the anthem in various ways. Some players took a knee, while Malcolm Jenkins of the Eagles raised a fist. Some other players stayed in the locker room, which is supposed to be allowed by the new NFL policy.

"The NFL Players are at it again - " said Trump in a Tweet. "Taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem."

No Saints players had any form of noticeable protest during the anthem at the team's preseason opener in Jacksonville Thursday night.

The NFL players are at it again - taking a knee when they should be standing proudly for the National Anthem. Numerous players, from different teams, wanted to show their “outrage” at something that most of them are unable to define. They make a fortune doing what they love...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2018

Jordan, who was one of a number of Saints players who protested during the anthem in one game in Carolina last season after the president called out players who sat by using a vulgarity at a rally in Alabama, took to Twitter Friday to call out Trump.

"Guy who won the presidential election," said the Tweet, which cited the Trump Tweet. "How about we get a statement on the "unite the right" rally 2 be held in DC this weekend... a year after the first one in Charlottesville?"

Guy who won the presidential election... how about we get a statement on the “unite the right” rally 2 being held in DC this weekend... a yr after the first one in Charlottesville??? https://t.co/uPSLYkB2z5 — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

But, that wasn't the most pointed Tweet at the president from Jordan.

"Only way to say it. What a Goober. He is who I thought he was. Guy is 70+ yr old acting out in what was once the highest respected political position, as a overly insecure prepubescent child..."

Only way to say it. What a Goober. He is who I thought he was. Guy is 70+ yr old acting out in what was once the highest respected political position, as a overly insecure prepubescent child... — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) August 10, 2018

