Can Louisiana regain its Hollywood South crown?

Gov. John Bel Edwards traveled to the real Hollywood this week to court studio and streaming bosses to increase their investments here.

"The meetings were great," Edwards told reporters Wednesday after landing at the Louis Armstrong International Airport. "They have renewed confidence in the stability of our program."

Edwards met with executives from Netflix, Warner Brothers, NBC Universal, Walt Disney Studios, HBO, Hulu, CBS and Sony.

Louisiana was once a booming set for major movie productions with lucrative incentives in the form of tax credits first offered in 2002.

But the Legislature capped the credits in 2015 and instituted a convoluted process to cash them in, which almost closed the curtain on the industry.

The legislation not only capped available tax credits at $180 million annually, it suspended for a year the ability to sell 85 percent of the value of the credits to the state and created a backlog.

That meant studios with new productions might not be able to secure the benefit for years. By 2016 business was down 80 percent.

Georgia took advantage of the opportunity, sweetening its movie incentives and taking over as the new Hollywood South with more than $2 billion spent there in 2016.

Lawmakers tweaked the Louisiana law in 2017 with the industry's support, leading to a resurgence here. "We're not the most lucrative (in the country), but they like filming here," he said.

Edwards said business has increased by 200 percent since 2017. The governor said there are 13 productions currently in Louisiana, including seven films and six TV series.

"We're excited to bring more of this business back home," he said before the trip.

On Wednesday, he said executives are bullish on Louisiana. "I believe we'll see more activity going forward," he said.

Edwards didn't announce any new projects this week, but the governor did say he expects a new TV series to be announced soon.

Still, some lawmakers aren't convinced the program is a good investment for the state's tax dollars even in its dialed back version.

A previous study showed Louisiana reaped only 23 cents in state revenue for every $1 it issued in credits.

"I believe the changes made in the program were an improvement, but I'm not convinced it's generating a positive return on investment," said Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, who once authored a bill to kill the program entirely.

"To be fair, this is just a high-profile example of the bigger issue of how we issue credits across the board," Luneau said. "I think all credits should have to show a positive return."

But Edwards and other supporters of the industry believe the study was flawed because it didn't consider other impacts like tourism.

The state is conducting another economic impact study that will be ready next year.

"Tourists often search for movie sets, places where scenes were shot," Edwards said. "We know it's driving tourism."

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, the state's chief tourism officer, is marketing a new Louisiana "movie trail" for tourists after his office released a study estimating 9 percent of visitors were influenced by viewing productions filmed here.

Edwards conceded Louisiana isn't likely to overtake Georgia, even though "we have a friendly competition."

But he said Louisiana can grow the industry here with its existing program.

"Georgia is at capacity; we are not," he said. "I think that's one of the reasons we're seeing an upswing."

