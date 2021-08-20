Canal Street Ferry Terminal to move to Mardi Gras World until mid-October

The interim ferry service will not accommodate bikes, scooters or wheelchairs. A shuttle will take passengers from the interim ferry terminal to Canal Street.

NEW ORLEANS — People who use the Algiers Point Ferry Service won't be able to do so for a couple of days in late August. Afterward, the ferry service's dock on the east bank will move temporarily to Mardi Gras World until sometime in October.

The ferry service will be suspended from Tuesday to Thursday, so an interim ferry dock can be constructed at Mardi Gras World.

The suspension and temporary adjustment to the ferry service will give way for the construction of a new Canal Street Ferry Terminal.

The interim ferry service will not accommodate bikes, scooters or wheelchairs.

"Passengers needing ADA service should contact the Rideline at 504.248.3900 for assistance scheduling terminal-to-terminal ADA accessible ride at no additional charge," a statement from RTA said. "There will be no parking or pedestrian access at the interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras World."

Ferry services will continue Friday, August 27, but service time will be reduced to 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m, a statement from the RTA said.

"The first vessel departs Algiers Point at 6 a.m., and the last ferry departs Mardi Gras World at 6:30 p.m.," RTA's statement said. "A shuttle bus will be provided to transport ferry passengers to and from the interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras World at no additional cost."

The shuttle bus will take passengers from the closed Canal Street Ferry Terminal ten minutes after every hour to the interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras Wolrd, where passengers would then be ferried to the Algiers Point Ferry Terminal.

Passengers arriving at the interim Mardi Gras World Ferry Terminal will be taken to the Canal Street Ferry Terminal by the shuttle service 30 minutes after every hour.

The statement did not say if passengers could just leave from or arrive at the interim ferry terminal at Mardi Gras World.

Temporary Algiers Point – Mardi Gras World Ferry Schedule:

