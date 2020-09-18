x
Can't be at the LSU game in person? Here's one way to be there in spirit

LSU's Athletics department said for $50 fans could buy cut-outs of themselves — or anyone — to be placed in the stands until the end of the season.
NEW ORLEANS — Only around 25,000 fans will get to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium this football season, but the Tigers are giving fans an opportunity to be there on gameday in spirit.

Friday, LSU's Athletics department said for $50 fans could buy cut-outs that would be placed in the stands, uploading a photo of themselves — or anyone — for the display.

Fans can be creative. Perhaps several thousand displays of LSU Coach Ed Orgeron is one way to show support.

Fans will be able to take their cutouts home at the end of the season.

