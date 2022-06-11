Can’t find Hubig’s Pies? Here is why

Pies could hit shelves later today or tomorrow.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — After selling more than 10,000 pies at a pop-up location last week, Hubig's Pies was poised to open big by bringing pies to retail stores across New Orleans today.

That didn’t happen.

Store shelves sit empty of pies on Hubig’s big day because of a problem with a factory machine.

Chef Kevin Belton was at Zuppardo’s where he found a sign saying the store will not have pies today because a machine needed for the pies, broke.





It’s a sad day y’all. Luckily I got one (and only one, I literally think I got the last one😔) yesterday. Hopefully @HubigsPies will be back online soon. #hubigspies #nola #nolatraditions #cheflife #beon4 pic.twitter.com/xtMrrH2W2E — Chef Kevin Belton (@ChefKevinBelton) November 7, 2022

Zuppardo’s owner, Joe Zuppardo confirms that he got a call that there was a problem with the wrapping machine for the pies and as soon as it was solved, they hoped to have pies either later today or tomorrow.

Hubig’s Pies were supposed to be back on store shelves today. Joe Zuppardo at Zuppardo’s supermarket says Hubig’s informed him their shipment is delayed until later in the week. He says there was apparently a problem with the machine that wraps the pies. ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/KAXHEW9VpV — Paul Murphy (@PMurphyWWL) November 7, 2022

Hubig’s spokesperson Kathleen Ramsey confirmed there was a problem with their machine that wraps pies. But they that they are still baking and the stores that didn’t get them today should get them tomorrow. Ramsey also says that a limited supply of pies did go out today and should be on a few shelves.

This comes as Hubig's Pies fans took to social media in search of the sweet pies they crave.

Cashier at Rouses: How ya doing this morning?



Me: I’m good. On the hunt for Hubig’s Pies.



Cashier: Baby, the truck hasn’t come yet. And believe me when it does, I’ma be out there eating them all.



Me: Amen. — Kaitlyn McQuin (@kaitlynmcquin) November 7, 2022

The pie wrapping machine broke so they aren’t coming to the stores today! 😩😭 https://t.co/IQxqjICFFq — I'm In That 5, That 0, To The 4, ya heard me? (@IfIWereMagneto) November 7, 2022

I’m on the hunt for a Hubig’s apple pie — SportsTalkQue (@SportsTalkQue) November 7, 2022

Where the Hubig’s pies at?? — YourMother (@Cc_S) November 7, 2022