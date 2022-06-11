Can’t find Hubig’s Pies? Here is why

NEW ORLEANS — After selling more than 10,000 pies at a pop-up location last week, Hubig's Pies was poised to open big by bringing pies to retail stores across New Orleans today.
That didn’t happen.
Store shelves sit empty of pies on Hubig’s big day because of a problem with a factory machine.
Chef Kevin Belton was at Zuppardo’s where he found a sign saying the store will not have pies today because a machine needed for the pies, broke.
Zuppardo’s owner, Joe Zuppardo confirms that he got a call that there was a problem with the wrapping machine for the pies and as soon as it was solved, they hoped to have pies either later today or tomorrow.
Hubig’s spokesperson Kathleen Ramsey confirmed there was a problem with their machine that wraps pies. But they that they are still baking and the stores that didn’t get them today should get them tomorrow. Ramsey also says that a limited supply of pies did go out today and should be on a few shelves.
This comes as Hubig's Pies fans took to social media in search of the sweet pies they crave.
