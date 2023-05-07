Cantrell refuses to say who is applying for NOPD Superintendent

Cantrell said she fears reporters would look into candidates’ backgrounds and potentially scare them off.

NEW ORLEANS — More than six months after former NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson retired, New Orleans has not named a permanent replacement.

At a press conference Wednesday, Mayor Cantrell said she would not tell the public the names of the dozens of applicants for the job.

Mayor Cantrell said, "To the men and women who believe that they can lead our police department, they need to be treated fairly respectfully. And that's something that I will not waiver on. So we'll get you more when it's time."

The search for a permanent replacement for Ferguson is moving along, but Interim Chief Michelle Woodfork is the only applicant whose name we know.

Right now, 33 applicants have applied for the NOPD superintendent position. Mayor Cantrell says she's not going to release those names. A law expert, William Aaron says there will become a point in time when she needs to.

"I think when she gets to that shortlist at that point in time she has an obligation to disclose the information to the public," Aaron said.

The law expert added that those who applied go into the application process knowing their backgrounds are public record. He says really the public just wants to know who's most likely to get the job.

"If it's 33 and she hasn't come down to a shortlist of people to interview, she doesn't have to give the names of the 33, that's my view, and I think that's the view of the First Court of Appeals."

The reason for the lack of transparency? Cantrell said she fears reporters would look into candidates’ backgrounds and potentially scare them off.

"I have to say you all have a great way of doing that to people. You know, you damage people, even though you try to say you're doing it fairly. That's not what I want," Cantrell said. "I don't want to do that for those who look at New Orleans as a place that they want to come and serve. And I definitely do not want to do that for men and women that have responded who are currently serving."