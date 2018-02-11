NEW ORLEANS- When Luanne LeBlanc is driving in New Orleans, some things she can't stand seeing outside of her window are the New Orleans' traffic cameras high above the road on the neutral ground.

"Jefferson Parish got away with it. You've gotta get away with em," LeBlanc said.

So you can imagine her joy when she talked about Mayor LaToya Cantrell's push to take some of them down.

"Amen! It's robbery is what it is," LeBlanc said.

When she presented her proposed 2019 budget on Thursday, Cantrell said she wants to phase out 20 of the 31 cameras that are not in school zones.

She wants to keep the cameras up in school zones, but allow them to only on between drop off hours 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and pick up hours 2:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Last month, Eyewitness News broke the story about school zone traffic cameras being set to the wrong time leading to drivers getting tickets.

Cantrell said this phase-out proposal is not only about being balance and fair, but also ensuring that children are safe.

"What we are seeing in those school zone areas--that most of the infractions occur during those hours. So we want to make sure now safety has to be a priority," Cantrell said.

The city counts on $21 million in revenue from these tickets.

The proposed budget says the city will about $4 million to $6 million in revenue.

The administration predicts the 11 cameras will net $4 million, and by leaving the cameras in the school zone within the designated hours, that's $11 million. So that leaves the city about $6 million short.

The mayor said that's manageable.

"In regards to the revenue, we had five options. This is the best option where we can fill gaps and ensure that we are sustained," Cantrell said.

LeBlanc's said they cannot be turned off fast enough.

"They're pissing off everybody in the world. I think it's okay. They're gonna keep them at school, which I think is important," she said.

© 2018 WWL