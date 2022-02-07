Car burglaries reported during Chewbacchus parade

The break-ins were reported in the 2300 block of Saint Claude Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are looking into several reports of car burglaries that happened during the Krewe of Chewbacchus parade.

Many people posted videos and pictures of the damage on their social media pages. The break-ins were reported in the 2300 block of Saint Claude Avenue. While that area was part of the route cut from the Chewbacchus parade, some people say they parked along the street, to take part in the celebrations.

Police are still investigating these cases and the exact number of people affected.

Ray Price tells us he parked on Marigny Street, near Armstrong Park and the police station on Rampart Street where he thought his vehicle would be safe. His pictures below show his window smashed out like others nearby the parade route.

A few miles away, several vehicles were burglarized in the parking lot of the NOPD Third District station overnight Saturday. Police say the vehicles involved were not police vehicles and were in the lot located in the 4200 block of Paris Avenue. No items were reported missing from the vehicles.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

So many people went to Chewbacchus tonight and came back to see their car windows had been smashed. pic.twitter.com/Rcjp3MRbhe — Ray Pushin P Price (@_RayPrice) February 6, 2022