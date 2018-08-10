A high speed chase on Metairie Road ended with the driver of a stolen vehicle going airborne and crashing through a utility pole. It happened just before 5 Sunday morning and almost ruined a festival taking place down the street.

The 2nd annual Muffuletta Festival kicked off Sunday despite the crash earlier.

Event organizer Mark Subervielle arrived early Sunday morning to make sure everything was set up for the festival and found the scene unfolding. Louisiana State Police had blocked off the area surrounding the festival, a utility poll was dangling from the electrical wires and Entergy was about to shut off power to the whole block.

"You can imagine, anyone who has put on a festival, my heart sank, my tongue swelled up. I couldn't breathe and I didn't know what was going on," Subervielle said.

State Police say early Sunday morning Troopers were on patrol when they were flagged down by a victim who said his car was just stolen. Troopers found the stolen vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop at Canal and North Claiborne but the suspect refused to pull over, instead leading troopers on a chase through old Metairie.

The chase ended when the driver of the stolen vehicle went airborne and crashed through the utility pole, severing it in the middle. Had the poll been knocked over instead, causing a power outage, festival organizers would have been forced to cancel the event.

"It would be a lot of money and it would not have been good. Financially it would have been devastating," Subervielle said.

Entergy agreed to block off the area around the utility pole and hold off on repairs until after the festival was over, leaving power on for the block. Organizers and local business owners say it was a miracle.

"It went on as planned but it was basically by the grace of God that happened," Subervielle said.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was uninjured and booked on multiple charges and the festival continued on without any other complications.

"It's been a great turn out and I think everyone is having a great time," Subervielle said.

State Police say the driver of the stolen vehicle was 23-year-old Romello James. He was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle, hit and run and a list of other charges.

