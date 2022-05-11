Frenchmen Street driver cuts through crowd and crashes into parklet, raising safety concerns

Several business owners and workers on Frenchmen Street said that on busy nights like these, cars shouldn't be allowed to drive down this street at all.

NEW ORLEANS — It all happened right here on a busy Frenchmen Street Friday night.

Just imagine it – a brass band playing on the corner, people walking from club to club listening to music, having a good time when a car cuts through the crowd and crashes into a parklet.

Video shows the car crash into a parked van multiple times before the driver puts it in reverse and goes back onto Frenchmen Street.

They then speed down the road, narrowly missing a rollerskater as people run out of the way before the car crashes into the parklet in front of Café Negril.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

We spoke with several business owners and workers out here who said that on busy nights like these, cars shouldn't be allowed to drive down this street at all.

That idea was shot down back in 2020, but after last night… they say it's time to give it another look.