NEW ORLEANS — Cruising in Gentilly in May, a Nissan going 30 mph in a 20 mph zone was captured by a speed camera. It was the car's 296th speed-camera ticket in less than two years, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Having had 188 speed-camera ticket violations in 2018 alone, this car's owner's fines for that year were $19,080, and the owner hasn't paid a dime, the report said.

"Holy cow," Holy Cross' Chief Business Officer Brian Willams said after hearing the numbers. "I don’t know what to say about someone with 188."

Williams told the Wall Street Journal speeders were a major concern because middle-school students cross Paris Avenue during afternoon pickup.

The five most frequently ticketed cars in New Orleans got 559 citations, but not one of the tickets was paid. The city could have booted the cars, but not one of those five cars were booted, records said.

Owners of three of the five cars most cited by speed-camera tickets canceled their license plates, the other owners' car registration was revoked for not having insurance.

