Carnival Valor crew rescues three Hondurans stranded at sea

Crew members from the cruise ship responded to a request from the U.S. Coast Guard to rescue the stranded boaters.

NEW ORLEANS — Crewmembers of the New Orleans-based Carnival Valor cruise ship rescued three Hondurans from a stranded boat adrift in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, according to a press release.

This is not the first time the Carnival Valor has been involved in a rescue, as the ship pulled off a miraculous rescue of a passenger who fell overboard in November of last year.

The crew was notified by the U.S. Coast Guard. who were requesting assistance with rescuing the stranded boaters. according to the press release.

Although the ship was 35 nautical miles away, the crew immediately changed course and used one of the lifeboats to complete the rescue, according to the press release.

The three Honduran men were welcomed onto the ship and are in good condition, the press release said. They will be given lodging and food until Carnival Valor reaches Costa Maya on Monday.

This rescue does not affect the ship's itinerary. and the ship will still return to Port NOLA on Thursday.