4-year-old kidnapped from Carrollton hotel, police say

Police said the suspect could be heading to Louisiana.

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Police are looking for a 4-year-old girl taken Sunday by a man with a history of domestic violence.

Raven Burton was taken by Rodricus Deonta Burton around 5 a.m. from Rodeway Inn, police said.

Burton is driving a silver Honda Accord with a Louisiana license plate number 566 FCX.

Burton has no legal rights, police said, and has a history of domestic violence. They said he is possibly headed back to Louisiana. It is not clear their relationship. 

If you see the vehicle, Raven, or Burton, call 911 immediately.

