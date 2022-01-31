x
Caught on video: Attempted kidnapping in New Orleans

According to New Orleans Police, the woman escaped when the suspects saw approaching headlights and left the scene.
Credit: Instagram

NEW ORLEANS — Video reportedly shows the moment two men tried to kidnap a 34-year-old woman as she walked down Dauphine Street in the Marigny Thursday night.

The crime was recorded by a home surveillance camera and was shared with our partners at the Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

The video shows a dark sedan stop near the intersection of Dauphine and Marigny Streets where the woman is walking.  A masked man gets out of the vehicle and tries to push her in the car.

Another masked man emerges from the car and also tries to push her inside. 

If you know anything about this crime you're asked to call Crimestoppers.

