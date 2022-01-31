Caught on video: Attempted kidnapping in New Orleans

According to New Orleans Police, the woman escaped when the suspects saw approaching headlights and left the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — Video reportedly shows the moment two men tried to kidnap a 34-year-old woman as she walked down Dauphine Street in the Marigny Thursday night.

The crime was recorded by a home surveillance camera and was shared with our partners at the Times Picayune/New Orleans Advocate.

The video shows a dark sedan stop near the intersection of Dauphine and Marigny Streets where the woman is walking. A masked man gets out of the vehicle and tries to push her in the car.

Another masked man emerges from the car and also tries to push her inside.

