Cause of carwash fire in Marrero under investigation

MARRERO, La. — Firefighters in Jefferson Parish are investigating the cause of a fire at a gas station's carwash on Saturday. It happened near the corner of Lapalco and Ames Boulevards in Marrero. Several viewers sent in video of the incident; you can see large flames and smoke rising from the building. Once again, there's no word on what started the fire. We'll keep you updated as we learn more information.
(Video courtesy Tiffany Duet)
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!
MARDI GRAS SCHEDULE: Updated Mardi Gras 2022 Parade Schedule