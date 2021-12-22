Causes of death determined after two bodies found in drainage ditches in St. Charles Parish

One person was found Friday, another on Monday.

BOUTTE, La. — Following an autopsy, detectives now say the person whose body was found in a drainage canal in Boutte was stabbed to death.

On Friday, December 17th, 31-year-old Ellington Lockett was found near the 100 block of Spruce Street. Detectives say he was last seen twice on December 14th, once at approximately 7:00 a.m. riding his bicycle on Magnolia Avenue towards Highway 90 and again at approximately 9:00 p.m. wearing a black jacket, black pants, and brown shoes. It's believed that Lockett was headed to the area of S. Kinler to retrieve his bicycle.

If anyone has information related to this incident involving Lockett, they are urged to contact Detective Sergeant Thomas Plaisance of the S.C.S.O. at (985) 783-6807 or Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111 or 1 (877) 903-STOP. Callers do not have to give their name or testify to be eligible for the up to $2,500 reward or up to $5,000 in the incident of a homicide.

A second body was found in a drainage ditch on December 20th, just north of the 13400 block of Highway 90 in Boutte, LA. He was identified as 52-year-old Leroy Houston Jr. of Avondale. An autopsy showed no signs of physical trauma; the pathologist said he also suffered from moderate coronary artery disease, and emphysema, which was likely exacerbated by excited delirium, due to the illegal narcotics in his system. Detectives do not suspect foul play, and they do not believe this case is related to the Lockett homicide.