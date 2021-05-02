CBD shooting sends two to hospital early Sunday, police say

The Sunday morning shooting happened in the Central Business District around 1:32 a.m., a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

NEW ORLEANS — Less than two hours after 6 people were wounded in a New Orleans shooting Saturday night, another shooting sent two more people to the hospital early Sunday morning.

The Sunday morning shooting happened in the Central Business District around 1:32 a.m., a statement from the New Orleans Police Department said.

Paramedics with New Orleans Emergency Medical Services rushed to the scene to treat the victims.

First reports from police said the shooting happened near Tchoupitoulas and Girod streets, but a later correction placed the shooting near Girod and S Peter streets, which is two blocks south.

Police spokespersons said no other information was available at the time.

NOPD officials said the investigation is ongoing, which means investigators are working to find out what happened.

As NOPD investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.

