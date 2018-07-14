Louisiana is one of four states where illnesses linked to eating crab meat imported from Venezuela have been reported, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

So far, twelve people have been reported to be infected with Vibrio parahaemolyticus; two in Louisiana, eight in Maryland, one in Pennsylvania and one in Washington, D.C.

Four people have been hospitalized, however no deaths have been reported. Symptoms of Vibrio parahaemolyticus may include abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever and chills. Usually, the symptoms last about three days, according to the CDC.

The CDC says illnesses started on dates ranging from April 1, 2018 to July 3, 2018.

The CDC recommends that consumers not eat, restaurants not serve and retailers not sell precooked crab meat imported from Venezuela until further notice. The CDC notes that food contaminated with Vibrio usually looks, smells and tastes normal.

FDA and state regulatory officials are working to determine the distribution of imported crab meat and if it was sold in other states.

