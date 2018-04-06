With the Summer temperatures rising in New Orleans, many will most likely try to cool off by heading to the pool, however before doing so, a look at a new CDC report might be good idea.

The CDC released the results of a 14-year study, which shows 27,000 people got sick and eight people died after swimming in disease-exposed water.

"I try not to think about it. The city pools I swim in all seems pretty well-maintained,” swimmer Beth D’Addono said.

The CDC claims, public health officials in 46 states reported just under 500 disease outbreaks connected to recreational water. Bacteria and parasites were the cause of the outbreaks with most happening in hotel pools and hot tubs.

In 2015, there were issues, like chemical burns, mold and high levels of chlorine at the Joe Brown pool in New Orleans.

However, Minnie Henry swims regularly at a few public pools in the city. She says she hasn’t ever had an issue, but she does take precautions.

"I also shower before and after. I try not to drink the water, but when you are swimming laps it's hard not to get water in your month,” Henry said.

The study also linked illness for at least six of the deaths to legionella, a bacteria that can cause a very serious type of pneumonia. Chlorine does not kill many of these disease-causing bacterium, but there needs to be a right amount of it.

Lifeguards and pool officials should be checking the chlorine levels using Ph test kits. In case swimmers do not want to take any chances, they can check it themselves.

A swimmer can get a Ph test kit for free at WaterandHealth.org and fill out your information. It will be delivered in a few weeks.

Experts offer another tip: Parents with young children should check and change swim diapers.

Pool inspection records are available online for at least 23 states, however Louisiana is not one of them.

© 2018 WWL