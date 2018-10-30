A local mother battling ALS is hoping to make her home wheelchair accessible in order to enjoy a better quality of life with her family, but she needs the community's help.

Everything Melissa Roussel does has been made harder since her ALS diagnoses in February. Melissa struggles to complete the most basic tasks, like leaving her house or getting in and out of the bath.

"I don't really have strength in my legs," Melissa explained.

The mother of four isn't used to relying on others for help.

"I'm used to being independent and doing things for myself, I always have, and I can't anymore," Melissa said.

Her family wants to make her day-to-day activities easier for her by making her home wheelchair accessible.

"You need the higher toilets, the higher tubs, the handicap railings," Melissa's mother in law Darlene Roussel explained.

But since Melissa can no longer work, the family is down to one pay check and they're struggling already to pay medical bills. So their extended family has organized a walk in Melissa's honor this Saturday at Sidney Torres Park.

"We're hoping that if this is successful they can do the things they want to do in the house to get it prepared for her," Darlene said.

Because Melissa already has enough to worry about.

"So much goes through my head all day, every day," Melissa said. "I don't know if I'm going to be here this time next year. I don't know if I'm going to see my boys graduate, I don't know if I'm going see my daughter get married."

Home renovations won't cure Melissa's ALS or diminish the helplessness she and her family feel. But it will give the family a way to create a more unified life together among so much uncertainty. For Melissa, the freedom to move around her home would be a small solution with a big impact.

"It would mean everything to me, because I still believe in pay it forward and I'll pay it forward anyway I can," Melissa said.

Again, the walk to benefit the Roussel family will be at 8 a.m. at Sidney Torres Park on November 3rd.

© 2018 WWL