New Orleans chef Carl Schaubhut, who gained acclaim for opening two restaurants, DTB and Bacobar, while also battling cancer, died Monday. He was 37.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our founder, chef and friend Carl Schaubhut," read a Facebook post from DTB, his Oak St. restaurant which opened in 2017.

"His inspiration and passion lives on with all of us here at DTB. We thank you for your boundless love and support through this very difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers remain with Carl’s family."

According to Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate restaurant writer Ian McNulty, Schaubhut was diagnosed with gastroesophageal cancer in 2014.

He opened Bacobar in Covington the following year and expanded with DTB, whose name stood for "down the bayou," in 2017.

He remained active in both restaurants even while undergoing treatments and surgery, also volunteering at many benefits and culinary fundraisers.

Schaubhut was a New Orleans native and graduate of Jesuit High School and Louisiana State University who spent his entire career in the culinary field. His background included time spent at Commander’s Palace and its sister restaurant Café Adelaide, where he was executive chef.

"He and partners created Bacobar in Covington as a casual, fusion-style restaurant blending traditions from Latin America, Asia and Louisiana," McNulty explained in his article. "DTB followed as a more ambitious interpretation of modern regional flavors."

“We wanted it to be rooted in Cajun cuisine but with a more modern approach,” Schaubhut said in a 2017 interview. “With as many restaurants as we have in this city now, I think you have to bring something different.”

Funeral arrangements are pending. Survivors include his wife and two children, ages 6 and 9.