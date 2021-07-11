Child & infant among 4 hurt in Northshore hit & run; police look for red Jeep

The red Jeep drove away, fleeing the scene after a brief pause, the police spokesperson said.

ROBERT, La. — A child, an infant, and two others were hurt after an early Sunday morning hit & run in Tangipahoa Parish, a Louisiana State Police spokesperson said.

The victims were in a car driving east on US 190 crossing LA 455 around 1 a.m. Sunday, when another car turned left from westbound US 190 to LA 455, hitting the victims' car's left side.

LSP Trooper William Huggins said the child, the infant, and one of the adults had minor injuries after the collision. The second adult was moderately injured.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white woman with brown or blonde hair in her 30's or 40's, the statement from LSP said. The car the suspect was a driving late-model red Jeep Wrangler with aftermarket rims, witnesses described to police.

"This crash remains under investigation, and Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250, or their local law enforcement agency," Huggins said.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867