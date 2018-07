NEW ORLEANS-- The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting involving a child early Sunday.

It happened in the 3600 block of Garden Oaks Drive.

Police say an 8-year-old boy was shot in the back while outside on a third floor balcony.

The boy remains in good condition but this is an on going investigation.

No further information is available at this time

Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL