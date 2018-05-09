Chaos.

Well, a little bit of Chaos and a whole lot of fun.

That’s how parents and children described their day off Wednesday after schools canceled classes for Wednesday before they knew Tropical Storm Gordon would not be a threat to Louisiana.

“Even though the tropical storm didn’t hit, I have no homework and I missed a few tests,” Aubrey Rapp smiled.

Parents we spoke with are trying to make the day off a busy one. A lot of families heading out to the zoo, then going to lunch where places like Juan’s Flying Burrito had special prices for kids.

But even though schools were closed, most parents still had to go to work.

“It is what it is,” one father said. “Gotta make it work some kind of way.”

And making it work for employees with the City of New Orleans was a little easier. They were encouraged to bring their children to work with them and were greeted in front of City Hall by fire trucks, books and ice cream.

A clear game plan for adults: Wear them out, feed them and get them back to their regular schedule on Thursday.

