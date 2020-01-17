NEW ORLEANS — Christ the King School will close its doors for good after the end of the 2019-2020 school year, school officials said.

Dealing with enrollment declines and financial struggles since Hurricane Katrina, officials said they made the announcement Friday to give families time to enroll their children in other Catholic schools.

Rev. Michael Nam Nguyen, pastor of Christ the King Parish, and Superintendent of Catholic Schools Dr. RaeNell Houston told parents Friday the school would close.

"Staff from the Office of Catholic Schools will be making appointments to come to campus in the coming weeks to meet with families to explore their Catholic school options in an effort to make this transition as easy as possible," they said.

Houston and Nguyen thanked the community for their support of Christ the King. They also thanked faculty and staff.

"We would also like to thank our principal, Dawn Castillo, and our faculty and staff for their commitment to Catholic education at Christ the King over the years," they said. "We are grateful that the faculty, staff and administration have provided a strong academic and religious foundation for our students, despite facing enrollment and financial challenges."

The officials asked the community to pray during the transition period.

"We understand that change is difficult. Please know that we will do everything we can to help our students transition to new schools," they said. "The doors of Christ the King Church are always open to each and every one of you. Be assured of our prayers during this challenging time."

