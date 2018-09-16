There’s never really a dress code at New Home Family Worship Center. It’s kind of a 'come as you are' kind of place. But on Sunday, church-goers at the Uptown location and in New Orleans East, as well as in Baton Rouge and Houston, were encouraged to wear Nike.

“Our pastor has called this day ‘Just Do It’ day in support of the cause that Colin Kaepernick is supporting and Nike is a company that supports him in this cause,” said Patricia Washington, who has been a member of the church for last three years.

Colin Kaepernick was the first NFL player to kneel during the National Anthem as a way to protest police brutality.

“We are standing together as one voice saying that racial profiling is not going to be tolerated,” said Pastor Samuel R. Blakes.

Earlier this month, Nike made Kaepernick the face of their ‘Just Do It’ campaign, sparking great support but also controversy. Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn felt so strongly about it he issued a memo banning city booster clubs from using taxpayer dollars on Nike products. He later said his patriotism and values inspired the memo. The memo was rescinded this week after being urged to do so by Kenner’s city attorney.

“I think the message has been distorted. We’ve been focusing on flags and we’ve been focusing on anthems,” said Pastor Blakes. “But the focus should be on what it was originally intended to be which is the death of so many black men at the hands of officers who were either inept or evil.”

Christian rapper, Flavor, was also in attendance. He said he definitely didn’t agree with the memo, but says solving the issue of police brutality won’t be fixed with hate.

“We got to come together and show love to one another,” said Flavor. “We got to come together and be on one accord. We got to come together and stand for something because at the end of the day when folks come together no one is on the ground falling because we are all here to help each other up.”

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL