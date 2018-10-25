When you ask Upper 9th Ward resident Debra Campbell why she joined top researchers in the field of lead exposure dangers, tears comes come deep from within.

"My child's life was taken from him, and I don't know why," Campbell said.

That child is 33-year-old Jeremy, born with autism. The cause of autism is unknown, but scientists do know that lead exposure from water, old paint and contaminated soil cause mental deficits. Campbell said she doesn't want other children not to reach their full potential.

Lead expert Dr. Adrienne Katner agrees.

"You're going to see problems with attention deficit disorder. You could see learning disabilities. They may just be challenged in terms of having impulse control problems, or they may lash out at their sisters," said Katner, a researcher at LSU Health in environmental and occupational health.

“I need people to know that this can be eliminated,” Campbell said. “This is one problem we should not be faced with, and it's a simple solution.”

That simple solution is a kitchen water filter certified to get rid of lead at home, daycare centers and schools. It's knowing pregnant women need to be cautious, and it's knowing that children should be tested for lead twice before they are 6 years old.

"A lot of pediatricians simply just aren't aware of the law or the requirement to report all test results to the office of public health," Katner said.

The group wants the Sewerage & Water Board to change the lead service line pipes going in to homes.

"We have to put our foot on their necks. If we don't put our foot on their necks, nothing will get done," Campbell said.

Earlier this week the group met with state Sen. JP Morrell (D-New Orleans) and asked for state legislation that would require all municipalities to make a plan and a timeline to get lead out of drinking water systems across the state.

The S&WB did not respond to a request for comment.

There is a free program to remove lead from homes built before 1978. Call 504-568-8254 to see if you qualify.

Meg Farris can be reached at mfarris@wwltv.com.

