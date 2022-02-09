City announces traffic and parking information related to Decadence Fest

NEW ORLEANS — City officials have announced parking and traffic impacts resulting from Southern Decadence Fest this weekend. Southern Decadence Fest will run through Sunday night.
Due to the expectation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department will restrict traffic to ensure pedestrian safety. The NOPD has said that more street closures could happen if the crowd size grows.
The French Quarter Interior Closure will be enhanced for this event from Toulouse Street to St. Phillip Street. No vehicles will be allowed in this area.
In addition to officers at each intersection, police vehicles and archers will be utilized to set up an enhanced closure of streets.
The NOPD says officers will staff intersections in the event of an emergency.
Closures will be effective through Sunday, Sept. 4 to 4 a.m.
The City wants citizens to take note of the following restrictions:
- Drivers will not be able to cross Bourbon Street
- All streets from Iberville Street to Toulouse Street will be open to cross Bourbon Street
- No vehicles will be allowed to cross Bourbon Street
- Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross Bourbon Street
- Officers will close off streets leading to Bourbon Street to vehicles
- Emergency vehicles that only need to cross Bourbon Street will do so on the uptown side of St. Peter Street or on the downtown side of Dumaine Street
No parking will be allowed on Bourbon Street from Canal to St. Phillip streets, nor in the 700 and 800 blocks of all side streets from St. Peter Street to Dumaine Street.