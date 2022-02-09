City announces traffic and parking information related to Decadence Fest

Southern Decadence Fest will run through Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW ORLEANS — City officials have announced parking and traffic impacts resulting from Southern Decadence Fest this weekend. Southern Decadence Fest will run through Sunday night.

Due to the expectation of large crowds, the New Orleans Police Department will restrict traffic to ensure pedestrian safety. The NOPD has said that more street closures could happen if the crowd size grows.

The French Quarter Interior Closure will be enhanced for this event from Toulouse Street to St. Phillip Street. No vehicles will be allowed in this area.

In addition to officers at each intersection, police vehicles and archers will be utilized to set up an enhanced closure of streets.

The NOPD says officers will staff intersections in the event of an emergency.

Closures will be effective through Sunday, Sept. 4 to 4 a.m.

The City wants citizens to take note of the following restrictions:

Drivers will not be able to cross Bourbon Street

All streets from Iberville Street to Toulouse Street will be open to cross Bourbon Street

No vehicles will be allowed to cross Bourbon Street

Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross Bourbon Street

Officers will close off streets leading to Bourbon Street to vehicles

Emergency vehicles that only need to cross Bourbon Street will do so on the uptown side of St. Peter Street or on the downtown side of Dumaine Street