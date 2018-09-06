NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance Thursday cracking down on sexual harassment in the workplace.

Councilmember-At-Large Helena Moreno showed us the ordinance she co-authored, which was drafted from a new state law.

"It mandates that every government agency, whether it's state or local, create policies that a, define sexual harassment, create different procedures for investigating complaints and then also put in place different type of discipline as well," Moreno said.

The City's ordinance also calls for mandatory one hour training for every public employee and official.

"Putting in place policies like this just lets people know that this isn't going to be okay behavior," Moreno said.

Dr. Sally Kenney, Executive Director of the Newcomb College Institute at Tulane University says this ordinance sends a strong message not just to those committing sexual harassment, but to those who feel abused.

"I think most women know that people are not going to take action if they complain about it. That's what so good, I think about making a clear sanction," Dr. Kenney said.

Dr. Kenney says sexual harassment happens more often than people realize.

"I see it a lot. And, the surveys show that somewhere around 80 percent. 75 percent or 80 percent of women report it in surveys," Dr. Kenney said.

Dr. Ashraf Esmail, coordinator of Criminal Justice and Sociology at Dillard University says one of the reasons these incidents happen so often boil down to power and imbalance.

"Certainly women are not being paid fairly. In Louisiana, I think it's either worst, or second to worst in terms of equal pay for equal value. In terms of men versus women. You know, men feel a little bit more power obviously than women. And even when you're on the same level, you're making much less. That kind of impacts situations," Dr. Esmail said.

"Sexual harassment, when you think about it, you think, well it's just about women, but it's really not. I mean, we hear so often of sexual harassment that involve men. This is about creating comfortable working environments for all people," Moreno said.

