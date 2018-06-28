The New Orleans City Council wants Entergy New Orleans to explain why frequent power outages plague customers even on clear days and why the utility has yet to make a shift toward clean and renewable power sources.

"The New Orleans community has asked repeatedly for substantial progress on both reliability and renewable deployment for years now with limited or unsatisfactory responses from ENO," Council Vice President Helena Moreno said in a prepared statement. "We need action now."

Moreno said the power outages are unacceptable.

"Information we've received clearly shows about half the outages are caused by equipment failure," Moreno said. "Where is the urgency by Entergy New Orleans to remedy this situation? We can't allow for the people of New Orleans to be left with sub-par services due to neglect just like they already have been by Sewerage and Water Board."

The meeting is planned for 10 a.m. in the City Council chamber.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more on this story on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com during the day.

© 2018 WWL