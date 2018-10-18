NEW ORLEANS – Bicyclists don’t have to register their bikes with the City of New Orleans anymore after City Council passed a new ordinance ending mandatory bike registration.

According to a statement from Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer, the new ordinance allows bicyclists to voluntarily register their bikes as a safety measure, but police can no longer punish riders who do not register their bikes.

"Bicycle registration was initially put in place to ensure the safe return of citizen's property, and we hope people will continue to utilize the program,” Palmer, who is also City Council’s Transportation Chair, said. “This ordinance changes the registration requirement from mandatory to voluntary for privately owned bikes, while moving program administration to the Department of Safety and Permits.”

The issue of mandatory bike registration became a hot topic after a WWL-TV report showing a rider fined $920 for multiple citations, including failure to register his bike.

Follow up investigations showed how difficult and confusing it can be to get your bicycle registered if you didn’t buy it from a shop that handles it for you.

The new ordinance not only makes registration voluntary, but moves administrative duties from NOPD to the Department of Safety and Permits in an attempt to make the process simpler.

"Unfortunately, bikes are stolen, and the best and most effective way the City can help recover your property is if it's registered," Palmer said.

© 2018 WWL