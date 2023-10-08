City Council puts Pontalba apartment up for lease, ending mayor's free overnight stays

The New Orleans City Council voted to remove free use of a unit at the historic Pontalba apartments by Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

NEW ORLEANS — With a 4-2 vote on Thursday, the New Orleans City Council voted to remove free use of a unit at the historic Pontalba apartments by putting it up for lease.

Recent video appeared to show Mayor LaToya Cantrell staying overnight at the luxury French Quarter apartment in Jackson Square, which is against city rules,

The council took steps to further tighten those restrictions.

There were arguments on both sides.

"My opposition is based on the fact that I don't believe that the allegations relative to the actions," said District D Councilman Eugene Green. "And also the reality of what I know that has transpired here in terms of politics should impact all future mayors in terms of them not having access to this particular resource."

Council President J.P. Morrell disagrees.

"What we have before us today is a perk," said Morrell. "That's what it is, a perk. When you talk about entertaining dignitaries, in my experience , both as a resident and as a legislator, we have a place to entertain dignitaries – it's called Gallier Hall."

The Mayor's Office admitted in September to Cantrell living in the city-owned apartment rent-free for months, despite there being a market rate at the time of $2,991 per month. A city spokesperson said Cantrell had every right to do so.

In April, the council prohibited overnight stays. Since then, Cantrell said the move felt personal and that she felt "worried that the council would move to take away authority of the mayor of the city of New Orleans that has been in existence for over 93 years.”